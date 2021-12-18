Advertisement

A messy day

A mix of rain, snow and ice
Storm Track 12
Storm Track 12(wbng)
By Brian Schroeder
Published: Dec. 18, 2021 at 9:55 AM EST
Winter Weather Advisory for Broome, Bradford, Chenango, Cortland, Delaware, Otsego, Sullivan, Tioga and Tompkins Counties until 10 PM.

SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy with a mix of rain, snow and ice. 25-.50″rain, 0-1″ snow, 0.20″ ice 100% High 36 (32-38) Wind SE 10-15 G20 mph

Storm Track 12
Storm Track 12(wbng)

With a low moving through to our south, we’ll have mixed precipitation, including rain, snow and ice Saturday. The wintry mix changes to snow showers Saturday night.

