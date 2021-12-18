The Village of Walton welcomes several new businesses in hopes of rebuilding the community

WALTON (WBNG) -- The Village of Walton is opening several businesses next year to help rebuild the community and restore the damage left by the floods in 2006.

Mayor of Walton, Ed Snow, said seven businesses have already been opened this year and about ten more will be opened in 2022.

He said the new businesses will create hundreds of job opportunities for people in the area.

“It’s going to cause a great economic boom for the community,” Snow said. “There’s going to be a lot of people moving up here, buying homes and moving into our communities. So, it’s going to be good for everyone.”

Snow said the community can expect to see a big food franchise opening up in 2022, as well as a new walking trail next to the Delaware River.

A bus company will also be opening in the area next year, which will employ at least 120 people.