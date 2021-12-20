Advertisement

$24M project announced to expand affordable housing, childcare in downtown Binghamton

(Office of Binghamton Mayor Rich David)
By Matthew Benninger
Published: Dec. 20, 2021 at 3:51 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WBNG) -- Local officials announced a $24 million project in downtown Binghamton to build 60 affordable housing and expand the YWCA’s Young Wonders Early Childhood program.

The YWCA will rehabilitate the former Urban League building on Carroll Street into a childcare center. The center will be three times the capacity of the YWCA’s Young Wonders Early Childcare program which is currently on Hawley Street.

The multi-million dollar project includes the construction of a four-story building adjacent to Lisle Avenue parcels which will include 60 units of affordable housing. A portion of the units will be reserved for low-income seniors.

“The YWCA is fortunate to partner with the City of Binghamton to expand not only its childcare center but also its housing programs, two very critical services identified for the Greater Binghamton community,” said Executive Director of the YWCA of Binghamton and Broome County Carole Coppens. “As 2021 comes to a close, we are excited and proud to be working with the City of Binghamton on this project.”

Binghamton Mayor Rich David and Assemblywoman Donna Lupardo were also at the announcement.

Mayor David said the city is allocating $500,000 from the American Rescue Plan to support the project. Additionally, a $250,000 grant from Lupardo is also being used for the project.

Most Read

Adam Jenne says by wearing the underwear, he was trying to show why the Transportation Security...
Man kicked off flight for wearing underwear as face mask
FILE - A syringe is prepared with the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine at a clinic in the Norristown...
OSHA vaccine mandate penalties to start Jan. 10
Dr. Aldo Calvo, Medical Director of Family Medicine at Broward Health, shows a Regeneron...
Omicron may sideline two leading drugs against COVID-19
Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., leaves his office moments after speaking with President Joe Biden...
Manchin not backing Dems’ $2T bill, potentially dooming it
Mayor of Walton, Ed Snow, said seven businesses have already been opened this year and several...
The Village of Walton welcomes several new businesses in hopes of rebuilding the community

Latest News

Caption
Gov. Hochul visits Johnson City mass vaccination site
Pennsylvania man sentenced to 20 years in prison for attempted murder
SUNY Oswego President Deborah F. Stanley will replace SUNY Chancellor Jim Malatras next month.
SUNY Oswego President to serve as interim SUNY Chancellor
Sgt. Dustin Smietana of the Chenango Co. Sheriff's Department walks with a boy from Greene...
‘We are here to serve the community’: Chenango County Shop with a Sheriff returns