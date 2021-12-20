$24M project announced to expand affordable housing, childcare in downtown Binghamton

(WBNG) -- Local officials announced a $24 million project in downtown Binghamton to build 60 affordable housing and expand the YWCA’s Young Wonders Early Childhood program.

The YWCA will rehabilitate the former Urban League building on Carroll Street into a childcare center. The center will be three times the capacity of the YWCA’s Young Wonders Early Childcare program which is currently on Hawley Street.

The multi-million dollar project includes the construction of a four-story building adjacent to Lisle Avenue parcels which will include 60 units of affordable housing. A portion of the units will be reserved for low-income seniors.

“The YWCA is fortunate to partner with the City of Binghamton to expand not only its childcare center but also its housing programs, two very critical services identified for the Greater Binghamton community,” said Executive Director of the YWCA of Binghamton and Broome County Carole Coppens. “As 2021 comes to a close, we are excited and proud to be working with the City of Binghamton on this project.”

Binghamton Mayor Rich David and Assemblywoman Donna Lupardo were also at the announcement.

Mayor David said the city is allocating $500,000 from the American Rescue Plan to support the project. Additionally, a $250,000 grant from Lupardo is also being used for the project.