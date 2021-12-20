Gov. Hochul visits Johnson City mass vaccination site

JOHNSON CITY (WBNG) -- Governor Kathy Hochul visited the new mass vaccination site in Johnson City Monday morning.

The site, located at the former Davis College on Riverside Drive, offers COVID-19 testing, vaccinations and boosters.

COVID-19 tests will be conducted on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays. Vaccinations will be conducted on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays. The hours of operation are 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. It will not be open on Sunday.

Hochul said she appreciates New Yorkers who are continuing to follow COVID-19 best practices.

“They understand that we’re in unprecedented times, that we have to deal with the fact that there’s this new variant, which even if you’re vaccinated or boosted in some cases you still can be vulnerable to contracting the virus,” Hochul said.

The governor said New York State made $65 million available to help counties with codes associated with enforcing the indoor mask vax mandate.

The site opened on Dec. 16.