Is there still a chance at a White Christmas?

Tonight: Partly cloudy to clear. Low: 19-27

Tuesday: Partly to mostly cloudy. High: 33-38

Forecast Discussion:

No weather issues are expected this evening and tonight under a partly cloudy to clear sky. Lows range in the teens well east to mid 20s.

NOT AS COLD AS MONDAY AM (WBNG)

A weak area of high pressure slides through Tuesday and brings partly sunny to mostly cloudy conditions. Highs will be above average in the mid to upper 30s. Winter also arrives at 10:59am Tuesday.

NO ISSUES TUESDAY (WBNG)

A weak cold front moves through Wednesday with a 30% chance of a few snow showers. Highs remain in the mid 30s. Behind the front Thursday highs stay around freezing.

Mother Nature is going to make things interesting Christmas Eve and Christmas morning. A low pressure system looks to possibly bring some rain/snow or mixed precipitation overnight into Christmas morning. We’ll monitor this closely as our White Christmas chances will hinge highly on this system. Some people MAY get the required 1″ of snow on Christmas day to qualify as a White Christmas!

WINTRY SYSTEM THIS WEEKEND (WBNG)