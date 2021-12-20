Lawyers on Call: What to do after a motor vehicle accident

(WBNG) -- Tom Schimmerling of Schimmerling Injury Law joined Around the Tiers Monday to discuss what to do after a motor vehicle accident.

“One important thing to do if you are involved in a car accident is to move your vehicle out of the roadway if you can,” Personal Injury Lawyer Tom Schimmerling said.“You need to protect yourself from further injury and protect other users of the roadway.”

