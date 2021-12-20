New Year’s Eve Extravaganza and other family fun at The Discovery Center this Winter Break

BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- Join The Discovery Center of the Southern Tier this Winter Break for a week full of family fun activities.

From Dec. 27 to 30 The Discovery Center, in collaboration with other community organizations and local non-profits will generate a variety of programming for children. Assistant Executive Director Cheryl Dutko said it is going fun-filled week!

“On Monday the beginning of the school week break we’ll be with the Phelps Mansion and we’ll be doing a Victorian Christmas so you can learn what it was like to celebrate Christmas back then,” Dutko said. “Tuesday we’ll be celebrating with the Broome County Urban League and it’s Kwanzaa so all things Kwanzaa, then Wednesday our next-door neighbor the Ross Park Zoo will be on hand...We’ll end the week with a favorite of kids the Polar Express with the Vestal Library.”

Dutko said Monday through Thursday programs will run from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. A book reading will take place promptly at 11 a.m. each day. The week finishes out with a New Year’s Eve Extravaganza.

“We end the week on New Year’s Eve, we go around the world and every year we pick different countries to celebrate New Year’s Eve and how it’s celebrated there,” Dutko said.

This year The Discovery Center will be visiting Australia, Argentina, and Russia.

“We’ll ring in the new year with a balloon drop every hour on the hour along with crafts and activities,” Dutko said.

Find a full list of Winter Break activities here.