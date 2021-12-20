Advertisement

New Year’s Eve Extravaganza and other family fun at The Discovery Center this Winter Break

By Steph Shtoyko
Published: Dec. 20, 2021 at 3:02 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- Join The Discovery Center of the Southern Tier this Winter Break for a week full of family fun activities.

From Dec. 27 to 30 The Discovery Center, in collaboration with other community organizations and local non-profits will generate a variety of programming for children. Assistant Executive Director Cheryl Dutko said it is going fun-filled week!

“On Monday the beginning of the school week break we’ll be with the Phelps Mansion and we’ll be doing a Victorian Christmas so you can learn what it was like to celebrate Christmas back then,” Dutko said. “Tuesday we’ll be celebrating with the Broome County Urban League and it’s Kwanzaa so all things Kwanzaa, then Wednesday our next-door neighbor the Ross Park Zoo will be on hand...We’ll end the week with a favorite of kids the Polar Express with the Vestal Library.”

Dutko said Monday through Thursday programs will run from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. A book reading will take place promptly at 11 a.m. each day. The week finishes out with a New Year’s Eve Extravaganza.

“We end the week on New Year’s Eve, we go around the world and every year we pick different countries to celebrate New Year’s Eve and how it’s celebrated there,” Dutko said.

This year The Discovery Center will be visiting Australia, Argentina, and Russia.

“We’ll ring in the new year with a balloon drop every hour on the hour along with crafts and activities,” Dutko said.

Find a full list of Winter Break activities here.

Most Read

Adam Jenne says by wearing the underwear, he was trying to show why the Transportation Security...
Man kicked off flight for wearing underwear as face mask
FILE - A syringe is prepared with the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine at a clinic in the Norristown...
OSHA vaccine mandate penalties to start Jan. 10
Dr. Aldo Calvo, Medical Director of Family Medicine at Broward Health, shows a Regeneron...
Omicron may sideline two leading drugs against COVID-19
Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., leaves his office moments after speaking with President Joe Biden...
Manchin not backing Dems’ $2T bill, potentially dooming it
Mayor of Walton, Ed Snow, said seven businesses have already been opened this year and several...
The Village of Walton welcomes several new businesses in hopes of rebuilding the community

Latest News

Lawyers on Call: What to do after a motor vehicle accident
Lawyers on Call: What to do after a motor vehicle accident
Tioga County Boys & Girls Club
Tioga County Boys & Girls Club hosts Annual Holiday Party Sunday
Roberson Museum and Science Center
Roberson Museum & Science Center ‘Home for the Holidays’
Lawyers on Call: Charitable giving with beneficiary designations
Lawyers on Call: Charitable giving with beneficiary designations