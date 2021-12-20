Advertisement

Pennsylvania man sentenced to 20 years in prison for attempted murder

(WRDW)
By WBNG Staff
Published: Dec. 20, 2021 at 1:19 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- The Broome County District Attorney’s Office announced Matthew R. Bosner of Pennsylvania was sentenced to 20 years in prison for attempted murder.

The District Attorney’s Office said Bosner pleaded guilty to attempted murder in the second degree, burglary in the first degree and assault in the second degree. He was sentenced on Dec. 17.

In April 2017, Bosner broke into a home and stabbed the homeowner with a knife multiple times. He then left the scene and entered another home and threatened a victim with a knife to get car keys and then he fled in a stolen vehicle. He was then pursued by several police agencies and was apprehended after he crashed into another vehicle and severely injured the driver.

These events took place in the towns of Barker and Kirkwood.

Bosner was also sentenced to five years of post-release supervision.

