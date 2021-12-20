Advertisement

SUNY Oswego President to serve as interim SUNY Chancellor

SUNY Oswego President Deborah F. Stanley will replace SUNY Chancellor Jim Malatras next month.
By Matthew Benninger
Published: Dec. 20, 2021 at 10:21 AM EST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
(WBNG) -- The State University Board of Trustees announced SUNY Oswego President Deborah F. Stanley has been appointed as the interim SUNY Chancellor Monday.

SUNY officials said President Stanley brings 45 years of experience to the position. She will take over the job on Jan. 15, 2022. Stanley will step down from her role as the President of SUNY Oswego to fulfill the duties of the chancellor.

She replaces current SUNY Chancellor Jim Malatras, who announced his resignation on Dec. 9 after text messages of him mocking one of the women who accused former New York Governor Andrew Cuomo of sexual harassment were released.

SUNY said it is launching a global search for a permanent chancellor in January 2022.

Binghamton University President Harvey Stenger was also considered for the job along with the presidents of SUNY Buffalo and SUNY Albany.

