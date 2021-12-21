Advertisement

19 local libraries to receive total of $25,000 in funding

Library
Library(MGN)
By Matthew Benninger
Published: Dec. 21, 2021 at 11:45 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WBNG) -- 19 libraries in the 122nd Assembly District will receive at least $1,000 in funding.

$25,000 in funding has been delivered to the libraries in the Four Corner Library System by Assemblyman Joe Angelino.

The Sidney Memorial Public Library will receive $5,000 to buy virtual reality headsets and a 3D printer to better connect with youth.

The other 18 libraries will receive $1,111 each for various purposes. The library are:

  • Afton Free Library
  • Bainbridge Free Library
  • Deposit Free Library
  • Denton Free Library
  • Franklin Free Library
  • Gilbertsville Free Library
  • Moore Memorial Library
  • Louise Adelia Memorial Library
  • Lisle Free Library
  • Morris Library
  • New Berlin Library
  • Nineveh Public Library
  • Guernsey Memorial Library
  • Oxford Memorial Library
  • South New Berlin Free Library
  • Unadilla Public Library
  • William B. Ogden Free Library
  • Mary Wilcox Memorial Library

“Librarians and staff are always developing innovative enrichment programs, looking at incorporating new technology and services and finding ways to do more with what is available,” Angelino said in a news release. “I look forward to seeing how each library uses their funding to serve our communities well.”

Most Read

Dr. Aldo Calvo, Medical Director of Family Medicine at Broward Health, shows a Regeneron...
Omicron may sideline two leading drugs against COVID-19
Natalie Balli, 71, and her twin sister, Linda Calderon, background right, watch TV as they rest...
Omicron is now dominant COVID-19 variant in US
Caption
Gov. Hochul visits Johnson City mass vaccination site
Adam Jenne says by wearing the underwear, he was trying to show why the Transportation Security...
Man kicked off flight for wearing underwear as face mask
$24M project announced to expand affordable housing, childcare in downtown Binghamton

Latest News

0
Here’s the Johnson City refuse collection schedule for the holidays
In order to hold yourself accountable for attaining your mental health goals -- Broome County...
Listed here: Tips to improve your mental health going into the new year
Dec. 17 through Jan.1 marks the holiday season "Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over" effort in New...
New York State enforces safe driving during the holidays
YWCA $24 million plan
YWCA $24 million plan