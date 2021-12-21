19 local libraries to receive total of $25,000 in funding

(WBNG) -- 19 libraries in the 122nd Assembly District will receive at least $1,000 in funding.

$25,000 in funding has been delivered to the libraries in the Four Corner Library System by Assemblyman Joe Angelino.

The Sidney Memorial Public Library will receive $5,000 to buy virtual reality headsets and a 3D printer to better connect with youth.

The other 18 libraries will receive $1,111 each for various purposes. The library are:

Afton Free Library

Bainbridge Free Library

Deposit Free Library

Denton Free Library

Franklin Free Library

Gilbertsville Free Library

Moore Memorial Library

Louise Adelia Memorial Library

Lisle Free Library

Morris Library

New Berlin Library

Nineveh Public Library

Guernsey Memorial Library

Oxford Memorial Library

South New Berlin Free Library

Unadilla Public Library

William B. Ogden Free Library

Mary Wilcox Memorial Library

“Librarians and staff are always developing innovative enrichment programs, looking at incorporating new technology and services and finding ways to do more with what is available,” Angelino said in a news release. “I look forward to seeing how each library uses their funding to serve our communities well.”