19 local libraries to receive total of $25,000 in funding
Published: Dec. 21, 2021 at 11:45 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
(WBNG) -- 19 libraries in the 122nd Assembly District will receive at least $1,000 in funding.
$25,000 in funding has been delivered to the libraries in the Four Corner Library System by Assemblyman Joe Angelino.
The Sidney Memorial Public Library will receive $5,000 to buy virtual reality headsets and a 3D printer to better connect with youth.
The other 18 libraries will receive $1,111 each for various purposes. The library are:
- Afton Free Library
- Bainbridge Free Library
- Deposit Free Library
- Denton Free Library
- Franklin Free Library
- Gilbertsville Free Library
- Moore Memorial Library
- Louise Adelia Memorial Library
- Lisle Free Library
- Morris Library
- New Berlin Library
- Nineveh Public Library
- Guernsey Memorial Library
- Oxford Memorial Library
- South New Berlin Free Library
- Unadilla Public Library
- William B. Ogden Free Library
- Mary Wilcox Memorial Library
“Librarians and staff are always developing innovative enrichment programs, looking at incorporating new technology and services and finding ways to do more with what is available,” Angelino said in a news release. “I look forward to seeing how each library uses their funding to serve our communities well.”