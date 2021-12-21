Cornell University to require students, faculty, staff to have COVID-19 booster

ITHACA, N.Y. (WBNG) -- You will need to have your COVID-19 booster shot if you are a student, staff or faculty member at Cornell University.

Tuesday the university announced a requirement that mandates anyone who is eligible for the booster will need to have one by Jan. 31 or 30 days after they become eligible for it. Proof of a booster will need to be submitted to the university.

The university reminded campus members they are for the Moderna or Pfizer booster regardless of what vaccination they received.

You can read the full announcement here.