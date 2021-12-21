Advertisement

Cornell University to require students, faculty, staff to have COVID-19 booster

[INSERT CAPTION HERE]
[INSERT CAPTION HERE](Storyblocks)
By WBNG Staff
Published: Dec. 21, 2021 at 3:20 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ITHACA, N.Y. (WBNG) -- You will need to have your COVID-19 booster shot if you are a student, staff or faculty member at Cornell University.

Tuesday the university announced a requirement that mandates anyone who is eligible for the booster will need to have one by Jan. 31 or 30 days after they become eligible for it. Proof of a booster will need to be submitted to the university.

The university reminded campus members they are for the Moderna or Pfizer booster regardless of what vaccination they received.

You can read the full announcement here.

Most Read

Dr. Aldo Calvo, Medical Director of Family Medicine at Broward Health, shows a Regeneron...
Omicron may sideline two leading drugs against COVID-19
Natalie Balli, 71, and her twin sister, Linda Calderon, background right, watch TV as they rest...
Omicron is now dominant COVID-19 variant in US
Caption
Gov. Hochul visits Johnson City mass vaccination site
$24M project announced to expand affordable housing, childcare in downtown Binghamton
Adam Jenne says by wearing the underwear, he was trying to show why the Transportation Security...
Man kicked off flight for wearing underwear as face mask

Latest News

Endicott Rotary and Lupo's Char-Pit outside of Union-Endicott School District Office for 20th...
Endicott Rotary distributes food baskets for families for the 20th year
Library
19 local libraries to receive total of $25,000 in funding
0
Here’s the Johnson City refuse collection schedule for the holidays
In order to hold yourself accountable for attaining your mental health goals -- Broome County...
Listed here: Tips to improve your mental health going into the new year