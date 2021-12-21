Gusty winds race in for midweek

Tonight: Partly cloudy to clear early. More clouds possible toward morning. A bit breezy at times. Low: 26-30

Wednesday: 30% chance of snow showers through midday; any snow showers could be ‘squally.’ Any accumulations will be minimal. Turning windy. Gusts could be as high as 35-40mph. High: 31-35

Forecast Discussion:

Quiet weather continues once again tonight with lows in the upper 20s to near 30. Winds increase slightly and could gust to 20mph.

A cold front moves through Wednesday morning and brings a 30% chance of snow showers. Any snow showers could be squally, but accumulations are expected to be minimal. The bigger story will be in the increasingly gusty winds that arrive post-front. Winds will switch to the northwest and gust 25-35mph, but could gust as high as 35-40mph for a period of time. Power outages could develop in a few spots that may be susceptible to gusty winds. Highs remain in the low to mid 30s.

BROKEN SNOW SQUALL IS POSSIBLE (WBNG)

WINDS START RIPPING (WBNG)

Some lake snows are expected overnight into Thursday morning. The primary location will be NE of Binghamton in the traditional snow belt. Snow accumulations should stay below 2-3″ but we’ll need to monitor this carefully, especially if a single band develops and stays over an area for awhile. Gusty winds will cause poor visibility and blowing snow with lows in the 20s.

LAKE EFFECT SNOW THURSDAY MORNING (WBNG)

Behind the front Thursday highs stay around freezing. A warm front inching northeast should bring a batch of light snow late and into the early overnight. Any accumulations will be less than a couple inches.

Mother Nature is going to make things interesting Christmas Eve and Christmas morning. A low pressure system looks to possibly bring some rain/snow or mixed precipitation overnight into Christmas morning. We’ll monitor this closely as your White Christmas chances will hinge highly on this system. Some people MAY get the required 1″ of snow on Christmas day to qualify as a White Christmas!