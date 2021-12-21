Here’s the Johnson City refuse collection schedule for the holidays

JOHNSON CITY (WBNG) -- If you live in the Village of Johnson City, you should pay attention to its refuse collection schedule for the upcoming holidays.

The village said garbage that would normally be collected on Dec. 24 will be collected on Dec. 27 instead. Garbage that would normally be collected on Dec. 31 will be collected on Jan. 3 instead.

The village will pick up your Christmas trees on Jan. 10, 17 and 24, 2022.

Other yard waste will not be picked up in the winter months.