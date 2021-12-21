Listed here: Tips to improve your mental health going into the new year

BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- As the new year approaches, many people are making resolutions to improve their physical health. However, Broome County Commissioner of Social Services and Mental Health, Nancy Williams, said it is also important to make your mental health a top priority in 2022.

Williams said the pandemic has taken a toll on a lot of people mentally, and it is important to develop healthy coping mechanisms if you are feeling overwhelmed.

“We can set mental health goals for ourselves. We can make sure that we’re getting enough sleep and that we’re eating right,” she said. “Even in the cold winter months, go outside and get some fresh air. People can do all of those things and it doesn’t cost you anything.”

She said facing your emotions to try and understand what is causing you to feel anxious or depressed is important to improving your mental health. People can do this by speaking to friends, family or a mental health professional about how they are feeling.

In order to hold yourself accountable for attaining your mental health goals, Williams said you must set realistic standards for yourself or it will be difficult to stick to your goals.

For more information on mental health services and resources offered in Broome County, follow this link.