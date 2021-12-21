New York State enforces safe driving during the holidays

JOHNSON CITY (WBNG) -- To enforce responsible behavior while hitting the roads this holiday season, the New York State holiday “Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over” campaign is back once again.

The initiative began Dec. 17 and runs through Jan. 1.

“Nobody says it’s going to happen to me. Everybody thinks that they’re going to be the lucky one,” said Assistant Commissioner Chuck DeWeese with the Governor’s Traffic Safety Committee. “That doesn’t mean that this next time is going to be the time that you’re lucky enough to get home.”

DeWeese said impaired driving nationwide claims ten thousand to twelve thousand travelers a year.

“That’s why this time of year we just want to remind people if you are going to parties, if you’re going out, please make a plan before you go out,” said DeWeese.

Local law enforcement agencies, like the Johnson City Police Department, are participating this holiday season with the initiative.

“We’ll still have our regular DWI patrols out, but we’ll be putting out additional DWI patrols,” said Chief Brent Dodge. “Patrols will be out, you know, in the evening hours where drunk driving violations occur more frequently.”

DeWeese said these efforts are brought to the public’s attention because they want people to be informed about their presence.

“The fact that still two thousand people were arrested last year when we tell everybody that we’re going to be out there is just unfathomable to me,” said DeWeese.

“... We would urge them to utilize cabs, ride sharing, or designated drivers to make sure that not only they get home safe, but they get home safe without harming anyone else,” said Chief Dodge.

According to DeWeese, about eight campaigns every year mirror this month’s safe driving effort.

Chief Dodge shared a graph when it comes to impaired arrests, crashes, injuries, and fatal incidents. For the whole year of 2019, Broome County had four DWI fatal occurrences.