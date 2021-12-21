Southern Tier Tuesdays: Endicott Preschool awarded $2,000 grant

ENDICOTT (WBNG) -- Endicott Preschool is this week’s winner of a $2,000 grant from Upstate Shredding through Southern Tier Tuesdays.

The Endicott Preschool is a heart for our communities providing developmentally appropriate preschool for 3 to 5-year-old children. Director of Education Ronne Sisco said the Endicott Preschool provides small class sizes for lasting effects.

“One of the hallmarks of our preschool, in particular, is the low teacher-student ratio,” Sisco said. “That affords us the ability to really nurture the whole child and social coach them and help them grow emotionally, socially, and physically.”

Sisco said the organization offers a variety of programs for children with a focus on developing self-confidence and a positive self-image.

“We have a lot of free exploration, some teacher guidance, but certainly the thrust of our program is allowing children to express themselves their way,” Sisco said.

Director of Business Heidi Ranger said the Endicott Preschool has been a tradition in the community for 59 years.

“We have been strong for 59 years and we are a heart of the community,” Ranger said.

The Endicott Preschool is an accredited preschool and has been for years.

“What that means is that a preschool voluntarily looks to achieve high standards in areas and less than 10% of preschools in the whole nation are accredited,” Sisco said. “I love the fact that we’re accountable and we’re always looking to self-improve and change with the times whether it’s technologically so or culturally so.”

The new registration session for the 2022-2023 school year begins on Jan. 3.

Ranger said this grant money will help the organization preserve the most developmentally appropriate nurturing of preschoolers.

“We are going to be using it to have our school maintained in moving forward in this financially difficult year,” Ranger said.

Southern Tier Tuesdays is a philanthropic endeavor of Adam Weitsman, owner of Upstate Shredding, and his daughter, Clover. For more information or to nominate a Southern Tier non-profit go to southerntiertuesdays.com.