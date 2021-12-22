Advertisement

The Kilmer Mansion seeks donations to restore damages to porches, terraces

By Ashley Soriano
Published: Dec. 22, 2021 at 12:14 AM EST
BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- At 123 years old, the Kilmer Mansion stands as one of Binghamton’s most historic treasures. However, part of the building has began to deteriorate with age and is in need of serious repairs.

Chair of Restoration and Preservation of the Kilmer Mansion, Lisa Blackwell, said the mansion’s porches and terraces are temporarily closed until enough money is raised to pay for repairs. She is asking for the community’s help in making sure the mansion remains a special part of the community.

“If we let historic places like this crumble instead of become something magnificent, we’re going to have another debilitated building,” said Blackwell. “We don’t need that here. We need to maintain our history and we also need beautiful, useful buildings to uplift our community.”

Blackwell said Kilmer Mansion has a lot to offer and has hosted numerous events, like weddings and other special occasions. She said she would hate to see a place where so many memories have been made be removed from the neighborhood.

“We have raised close to $400,000 and we have about another $325,000 to raise,” she said. “We have passed the midway point, which is very exciting, but we are looking to the community to be part of restoring this historic landmark.”

To donate to the Kilmer Mansion’s restoration fund, follow this link.

