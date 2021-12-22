Advertisement

As pandemic continues, Regents Examination Program gets Cancelled for January 2022

covid
By WBNG Staff
Published: Dec. 21, 2021 at 8:59 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
NEW YORK (WBNG) -- State Education Commissioner Betty A. Rosa announced today, Dec. 21, the cancellation of the January 2022 administration of the High School Regents Examination Program. According to the New York State Education Department’s website, the Coronavirus pandemic is the reason behind the cancellation.

This decision applies to all Regents Examinations scheduled for the January 2022 examination period.

The website says plans regarding the June and August 2022 administrations of Regents Examinations or any other State assessment programs have not been finalized at this time.

Due to the cancellation announcement, the Department will ask the Board of Regents to approve modifications to the assessment requirement.

To see the full press release, head to this link.

