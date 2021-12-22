The Southerntiersman Barbershop Chorus raises $4,500 to help stop hunger in Broome County

JOHNSON CITY (WBNG) -- The Southerntiersman Barbershop Chorus donated thousands of dollars to CHOW to help feed people facing food insecurity.

The chorus presented a $4,500 check to CHOW and held a special holiday performance inside the Oakdale Mall Tuesday, Dec. 21.

Vice President of Public Relations for the Southerntiersman Barbershop Chorus, Stephen Foulk, said the organization raised the money through their “Voices for CHOW” benefit concert.

“One of our goals in addition to singing in public as much as possible, is to provide support for worthy organizations,” said Foulk. “We’ve done 16 CHOW concerts over the years, and raised more than $35,000.”

The money raised by the Southerntiersman will provide over 20,000 meals to people in need.