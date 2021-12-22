Advertisement

The Southerntiersman Barbershop Chorus raises $4,500 to help stop hunger in Broome County

By Ashley Soriano
Published: Dec. 22, 2021 at 12:19 AM EST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JOHNSON CITY (WBNG) -- The Southerntiersman Barbershop Chorus donated thousands of dollars to CHOW to help feed people facing food insecurity.

The chorus presented a $4,500 check to CHOW and held a special holiday performance inside the Oakdale Mall Tuesday, Dec. 21.

Vice President of Public Relations for the Southerntiersman Barbershop Chorus, Stephen Foulk, said the organization raised the money through their “Voices for CHOW” benefit concert.

“One of our goals in addition to singing in public as much as possible, is to provide support for worthy organizations,” said Foulk. “We’ve done 16 CHOW concerts over the years, and raised more than $35,000.”

The money raised by the Southerntiersman will provide over 20,000 meals to people in need.

Most Read

Dr. Aldo Calvo, Medical Director of Family Medicine at Broward Health, shows a Regeneron...
Omicron may sideline two leading drugs against COVID-19
Natalie Balli, 71, and her twin sister, Linda Calderon, background right, watch TV as they rest...
Omicron is now dominant COVID-19 variant in US
Caption
Gov. Hochul visits Johnson City mass vaccination site
$24M project announced to expand affordable housing, childcare in downtown Binghamton
Adam Jenne says by wearing the underwear, he was trying to show why the Transportation Security...
Man kicked off flight for wearing underwear as face mask

Latest News

At 123 years old, the Kilmer Mansion stands as one of Binghamton’s most historic treasures....
The Kilmer Mansion seeks donations to restore damages to porches, terraces
Southerntiersman donates to CHOW
Southerntiersman donates to CHOW
Lynne Green
How one volunteer is helping to feed those in need this holiday season
covid
As pandemic continues, Regents Examination Program gets Cancelled for January 2022