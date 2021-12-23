Binghamton University delays start of spring semester due to Omicron

VESTAL (WBNG) -- Binghamton University delayed the start of the Spring 2022 Semester due to concerns over the Omicron variant of the coronavirus.

A letter from University President Harvey Stenger stated that classes for students will now begin on Jan. 25 and will extend by five class days to May 11. Classes were initially set to start on Jan. 18. Finals will now be held from May 13 to 19. Other dates that are important to the semester will remain the same, including spring break.

Commencement will be held on May 20, 21 and 22. Stenger said there will be more information about commencement at a later date.

The university said all residential students will be tested for the virus after the move-ins to student residence halls, which will take place from Jan. 20 to 23. Testing will take place at the campus Surveillance Testing Center in Old Union Hall in The Union.

Students who test positive for COVID-19 will be required to return home or will place in campus isolation housing if they are unable to go home.

Additionally, the university said it will ramp up testing for all students regardless of if they live on campus or not and students will receive an advanced schedule of the weeks they will be required to attend surveillance testing. Students that are vaccinated are expected to test one per month. Weekly random surveillance testing of university faculty and staff will also be increased.

Off-campus students are encouraged to find their own COVID test and test negative for the virus 72 hours before returning to class.