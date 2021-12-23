Community-led effort raises $75,000 to help feed families for holiday

(WBNG) -- Nearly 200 families across Broome County are receiving a holiday meal Wednesday.

The Community Hunger Outreach Warehouse (CHOW), Assemblywoman Donna Lupardo and others helped pack 183-holiday giving boxes. The boxes are filled with turkey, non-perishable food, local produce and a locally made pie.

Assemblywoman Lupardo said the goal for this year was to raise $75,000 to feed 150 families but the community raised more.

“The community was very generous and we also had an anonymous donor who helped us get to the finish line,” Lupardo said.

The food boxes were delivered to families Wednesday morning.

CHOW, Lupardo, Broome-Tioga BOCES and the Cornell Cooperative Extension said planning for the 2022 fundraiser has already began.