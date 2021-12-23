Advertisement

Cuomo won’t be charged for touching trooper at racetrack

Former Gov. Andrew Cuomo
Former Gov. Andrew Cuomo
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 23, 2021 at 3:21 PM EST
NEW YORK (AP) -- A prosecutor says former New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo won’t face criminal charges after a female state trooper said she felt “completely violated” by his unwanted touching at an event at a Long Island racetrack in September 2019.

Acting Nassau County District Attorney Joyce Smith said in a statement Thursday that an investigation found the allegations against Cuomo “credible, deeply troubling, but not criminal under New York law.”

Smith started investigating after the encounter was detailed in Attorney General Letitia James’ August report that led to Cuomo’s resignation from office.

A message-seeking comment was left with Cuomo’s spokesperson.

