Light snow tonight, spotty freezing rain for some Christmas morning?

SNOW SHIFTS EAST
By Howard Manges
Published: Dec. 23, 2021 at 5:54 PM EST|Updated: Dec. 23, 2021 at 11:27 PM EST
Tonight: Cloudy with light snow. 1-2″ of snow possible. Temperatures steady to slowly rising. Low: 18-25↑

CHRISTMAS EVE: Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of pockets of freezing drizzle or flurries early. High: 35-40

Friday Night: 70% chance of rain. Sleet or freezing rain possible east of Binghamton and in the Catskills. Nearly steady temperatures. Low: 31-35

MINOR ACCUMULATIONS
A warm front closing into the northeast tonight brings light snow. Snowfall will range from a coating to perhaps 1-2 inches. Untreated roads may be slick. Lows range from the upper teens to mid 20s and will slowly climb behind the warm front.

MINOR ACCUMULATIONS TONIGHT
SNOW WINDS DOWN
Christmas Eve is mainly dry, but early in the day there is a small chance of some flurries or even some pockets of freezing drizzle. Highs will be in the upper 30s to near 40. Another disturbance arrives overnight Friday. This brings rain to most of the area, however, places east of Binghamton into the Catskills will likely see some sleet or freezing rain. Christmas morning may be icy in some areas that see freezing rain. Please monitor the forecast.

POCKETS OF FREEZING RAIN
Christmas is shaping up to be wet. The forecast has changed significantly since yesterday. Low pressure tracks right through NY from west to east and a steady rain is likely to develop. Rainfall will not be problematic in terms of flooding. The chance of rain is nearing 100%. Rain totals range from 0.20-0.50″.

