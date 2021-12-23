NBT Bank Makes Annual Donation to Norwich Family YMCA

NORWICH (WBNG) -- “Without them, we would not be as strong of an organization as we are,” said Jamie Mullen in the entrance to the Norwich Family YMCA.

NBT Bank makes an effort annually to donate to the organization, which helps support programs for people of all ages and to promote community events. Director of Corporate Communications for NBT Bank, Florence Doller, said the partnership between the two entities goes way back.

“NBT Bank has been a longtime supporter of the Norwich Family YMCA and I don’t think I can even say how far back that even goes, but our team members have been active here as volunteers members of the board,” said Doller. “We’ve done a lot of partnerships with the organization helping with different community activities.”

Mullen added that the money will not go to waste. “Their donation allows us to support so many different people through programs and services through our open door scholarship program. The key sponsors for several of our events that we run here at the YMCA are the Gus Macker basketball tournament, The turkey trot, youth sports programs, (and) summer camp. So they are a partner throughout the year.”

NBT Bank says they look forward to continuing this tradition in the coming years.