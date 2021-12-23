NY to begin testing drinking water for PFAS, other contaminants

(WBNG) -- As of Thursday, New York now has one of the most comprehensive and in-depth water testing programs in the country.

Governor Kathy Hochul (D) signed into law a bill that will eventually require the testing of 37 different chemicals, 27 of which are part of a hazardous group known as PFAS.

As part of our 12 Investigates series into PFAS and their local impact, advocates had previously told 12 News this bill was one of their top priorities, as it is a huge next step in the fight for clean water.

The bill, expected to be rolled out in two phases, will take effect next year; currently, New York requires the testing of two types of PFAS chemicals, PFOA and PFOS.

The law will also require public notification any time one of these chemicals is detected.

The state must determine allowable standards for each of these 37 chemicals before testing can begin,

This bill passed the NYS Senate and Assembly earlier this year with broad, bipartisan support.