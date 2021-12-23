Packaged salads linked to 2 listeria outbreaks

(WBNG) -- The Centers for Disease Control & Prevention are investigating two different outbreaks of listeria linked to packaged salads.

The first investigation involves salads produced by Fresh Express and the other investigation involves salads by Dole.

In total, 26 cases of listeria have been reported between the two. There have been 22 hospitalizations and three people have died.

For Fresh Express, the recall includes all “use by” dates and produce codes Z324 through Z350.

For Dole, the product code begins with the Letter N or Y and has a “best if used by” date between Nov. 30, 2021 and Jan. 8, 2022.

Symptoms of severe illness begin up to 70 days after eating food that is contaminated with listeria.

The CDC asked people to not eat the recalled salads.