Suspect dies in officer-involved shooting in Otsego County

UNADILLA, N.Y. (WBNG) -- New York State Police said the suspect in an officer-involved shooting has died from his injuries.

According to State Police, 24-year-old Mark A. Beilby was armed with a knife inside of a residence on Lyons Street in the Village of Unadilla.

Police said Beilby did not comply with a trooper’s demands to drop the knife and he moved toward the trooper. The trooper then shot Beilby. The trooper was not harmed.

Beilby was taken to Tri-Town Hospital and then transferred to Wilson Medical Center where he was pronounced dead, police said.

Police were called to the residence for a domestic dispute around 7:20 p.m. Wednesday.

The New York State Attorney General’s Office is investigating the incident in conjunction with the New York State Police.