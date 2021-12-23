Take a ‘First Day Hike’ this New Years Day

LISLE (WBNG) -- What better way to start the New Year than with a hike at Greenwood Park.

Broome County Parks is hosting a First Day Hike led by the Triple Cities Hiking Club on Jan. 1, 2022, Director of Broome County Parks Elizabeth Woidt said.

“This is the first time we are doing a First Day Hike in the Broome County Parks,” Woidt said. “We’re partnering with Triple Cities Hiking Club and they are going to be leading a hike on New Years Day.”

Woidt said there will be two different hikes: 3 miles for the shorter hike and 5 miles for the longer hike.

“Any ability can come out for that First Day Hike and enjoy Greenwood Park,” Woidt said.

Hikers can meet in the main parking lot at Greenwood Park at 1 p.m.

Sturdy waterproof hiking boots and hiking poles are recommended. Woidt said pets will not be allowed on this First Day Hike.

More on this First Day Hike can be found here.