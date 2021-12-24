Binghamton Food Rescue to remain open on Christmas Day, helping people in need

BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- Every Saturday afternoon, the Binghamton Food Rescue distributes food and supplies to help people in the community -- and Christmas Day is no exception.

Binghamton Food Rescue volunteer, Eliana Epstein, said it is important that the organization remains consistent with its hours so people know they can always rely on BFR as a food source.

“We want people to have access to food every Saturday that we can operate, including Christmas -- a day where people should be surrounded by food, family and feel loved,” said Epstein. “We would hate for a national holiday to be a reason they don’t have access to that.”

She said on Christmas Day volunteers will be distributing food from the Broome County Regional Farmers Market, non-perishable food items and hygiene products donated by the Maine Endwell National Honors Society.

The food distribution site is located on 85 Walnut St. and will run from 1:30-2 p.m on Saturday, Dec. 25.

Epstein said donations and volunteers are always needed. More information can be found on the Binghamton Food Rescue’s Facebook page.