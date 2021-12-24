Advertisement

Broome County Regional Farmers Market holds ‘Night Before Christmas Market,’ supporting local businesses

By Ashley Soriano
Published: Dec. 23, 2021 at 11:41 PM EST
BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- The Broome County Regional Farmers Market held their “Night Before Christmas Market” Thursday, Dec. 23 for the community to shop and support local businesses during the holidays.

Local vendors said this holiday season, they have seen a huge amount of support come from the community.

Owner of New Leaf Cider Company, Dustin Beagull, said he has been a vendor at the farmers market since March 2020. He said his business would not be where it is today without people shopping local.

“The farmers market and local shoppers really helped us survive. I don’t know that we would still be around,” said Beagull. “I don’t know that we would have made it through the pandemic or to where we’re at now without people shopping locally.”

Broome County Regional Farmers Market hosts local vendors every Saturday from 9 a.m.-1 p.m. with the exception of this Saturday, Dec. 25.

