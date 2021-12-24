Last minute shoppers fill local stores to get gifts in time for Christmas

BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- As the clock ticks down to Christmas, many local holiday shoppers were on the hunt for last minute gifts.

Local businesses kept their doors open Christmas Eve to give late holiday shoppers the opportunity to buy their final gifts.

Owner of Mabel D. Orr Fashion Boutique, Heidi Weeks, said she has customers that come in every year during the holidays for last minute ideas.

″Some people are very organized, and they’re ahead of time. I actually have regular customers that always come to me the same days every year,” said Weeks. “They know I’m going to be open and they can count on me being here -- giving them gift ideas.”

With the rush of last minute shoppers filling the stores, local shopper Sidney Dunster said it has been difficult to finish his holiday shopping. He said next holiday season -- he will do things differently.

“Next year, I’m 100% going to go out earlier. I’m going to get things done,” Dunster said. “I’m going to get everything I need for everyone and make sure I’m prepared.”