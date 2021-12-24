Light up the season: Phelps Mansion Museum hosts Christmas Candlelight Tours

BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- Explore one of Binghamton’s most historic homes this holiday season.

The Phelps Mansion Museum is offering Christmas Candlelight Tours where guests can learn how the Phelps would have celebrated Christmas in the 19th century. House Manager Joe Shuerch said it’s interesting to understand the connection between holiday traditions that many families still celebrate today.

“A lot of traditions came from Europe and they made their way here to the United States,” Shuerch said. “One of the most interesting things that I always find kind of intriguing that I didn’t know before is that people used to tell ghost stories at Christmas time.”

Shuerch said it took a week to decorate the mansion complete with 12 Christmas trees.

“We don’t get too crazy because the Phelps family never would have done that, so we just tried to dress it up a little bit,” Shuerch said.

Reservations are required. Tours are limited to 14 people.

Admission for adults is $10, students and seniors $8, and children 12 and under $6.

Christmas Candlelight Tours are offered at 6, 7:15, and 8:30 p.m.