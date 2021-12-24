McGirk’s Irish Pub collects donations for local animal shelters on Christmas Eve

Binghamton (WBNG)-- A local business collected donations to help two local animals shelters during the holidays.

McGirk’s Irish Pub opened its doors to people in the community on Christmas Eve and encouraged customers to donate to animals in need.

Employee of the family-run business, Kari Bayait, said customers have been very generous with their donations.

“Everyone always feels generous during this time of year and there’s always people and animals in need,” said Bayait. “Both my sister and I have adopted dogs from shelters. We believe in adopt don’t shop -- and this is just something small that we can do in our time on Christmas Eve.”

All tips collected during Bayait’s shift will go directly to the Broome County Dog Shelter and Humane Society.