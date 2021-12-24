A lull in the precipitation.

Winter Weather Advisory for Chenango, Delaware, Otsego, Sullivan and Wayne Counties from 10 PM Friday until 9 AM Saturday.

AFTERNOON, CHRISTMAS EVE: Mostly cloudy. High 42 Wind S 3-8

The low is gone and so is the snow. Skies will be mostly cloudy today. Later tonight, as another low approaches, we’ll have mixed precipitation. Rain, snow and ice are possible, especially across our eastern counties.