Advertisement

A lull in the precipitation.

A wet Christmas?
By Brian Schroeder
Published: Dec. 24, 2021 at 5:53 AM EST|Updated: 17 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Winter Weather Advisory for Chenango, Delaware, Otsego, Sullivan and Wayne Counties from 10 PM Friday until 9 AM Saturday.

Storm Track 12
Storm Track 12(wbng)

AFTERNOON, CHRISTMAS EVE: Mostly cloudy. High 42 Wind S 3-8

The low is gone and so is the snow. Skies will be mostly cloudy today. Later tonight, as another low approaches, we’ll have mixed precipitation. Rain, snow and ice are possible, especially across our eastern counties.

Most Read

Town of Vestal to Meet Dec. 27th on separation agreement
Vestal Town Board to vote on $229,000 severance package for outgoing police chief
Binghamton University
Binghamton University delays start of spring semester due to Omicron
Town & Country Apartments in Binghamton, NY.
Councilwoman expresses concern over use of $3M for Binghamton apartments
Suspect dies in officer-involved shooting in Otsego County
Binghamton High School entrance.
‘Dads on Duty’ to start at Binghamton High School after recent student conflict

Latest News

Soggy start to Christmas Day
Soggy and mild Christmas
SNOW SHIFTS EAST
Light snow tonight, spotty freezing rain for some Christmas morning?
Storm Track 12
More snow is on the way
A COUPLE INCHES POSSIBLE
Several shots at snow and rain