Advertisement

‘Dads on Duty’ to start at Binghamton High School after recent student conflict

By Emmanuella Justine Pierre
Published: Dec. 24, 2021 at 8:54 PM EST|Updated: 10 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BINGHAMTON (WBNG)-- A local community educational group called CARES (Community Advocates Restoring Educational Standards) is looking to create a healthier environment at Binghamton High School.

After a fire was set inside of the school bathroom last week followed by fights outside of the school building, CARES decided that now is the time to start the Binghamton chapter of Dad’s on Duty.

Dad’s on Duty first started when a series of fights at a Louisiana high school resulted in nearly two dozen students getting arrested, suspended, or expelled in a span of 72 hours. In a Facebook post CARES said that they believe that having local father figures around will lower the chance of fights breaking out.

“If we see from this exemplar that children felt better seeing parents they know from the community, that all are striving for the same goal there to support volunteer and have a presence why not try it,” said Binghamton Councilwomen Angela Riley.

If you or someone you know is interested in becoming a Dad on Duty, head to the CARES Facebook page and fill out an interest form. The application window will close on 12/27/21 with orientation on 12/28/2021 at 11 a.m.

Most Read

Town of Vestal to Meet Dec. 27th on separation agreement
Vestal Town Board to vote on $229,000 severance package for outgoing police chief
Binghamton University
Binghamton University delays start of spring semester due to Omicron
Town & Country Apartments in Binghamton, NY.
Councilwoman expresses concern over use of $3M for Binghamton apartments
Suspect dies in officer-involved shooting in Otsego County

Latest News

Last minute holiday shopping
Last minute holiday shopping
Sign at the Norwich Family YMCA
Norwich YMCA to Host Winter Programs for Children on Break
Local businesses kept their doors open Christmas Eve to give late holiday shoppers the...
Last minute shoppers fill local stores to get gifts in time for Christmas
McGirk’s Irish Pub will donate all tips to the Broome County Dog Shelter and Humane Society.
McGirk’s Irish Pub collects donations for local animal shelters on Christmas Eve