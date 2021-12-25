Norwich YMCA to Host Winter Programs for Children on Break

NORWICH, N.Y. (WBNG) -- While the adults are away, the children are at play at the Norwich Family YMCA, in the heart of Downtown Norwich.

Programs under the title of ‘Winter Break Fun Clubs’ began on December 23 and run until the 30th. Executive Director Jamey Mullen said programs that engage children, and give their caretakers time to work are important in the community.

“We know how important it is to have a safe and secure place for children to be in a childcare program especially when both parents are needing to work.” He said given the facility’s size, the children that attend the clubs have unlimited space to explore and learn.

“Is a 67,000 square-foot facility so they have complete access to our community room where they are having healthy snacks throughout the day, lunch, they’re playing board games, and they’re doing craft projects.”

Some of the activities include a swim session, arts and crafts, time in the kid’s gym, as well as many others. Mullen said the clubs are open to anyone in the community regardless of their membership status.

The cost for those wanting to attend is $25 for members, and $35 for non-members. Mullen adds that there is a scholarship available to those that might need financial assistance in paying for this program. For more information, you can visit their website here.