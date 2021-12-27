Annual Trooper Skinner Blood Drive to held Tuesday, donors needed

(WBNG) -- The Annual Trooper Christopher Skinner Memorial Blood Drive will be held this week.

The blood drive will take place at the Five Mile Point Fire Company headquarters at 16 Crescent St. in Kirkwood from noon to 6 p.m. on Tuesday.

Walk-ins will be allowed but you can make an appointment by following this link. The fire company said donors are needed.

Trooper Skinner was killed when he was struck by a vehicle during a traffic stop in 2014.