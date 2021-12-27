Demolition of Water Street Parking Garage begins

BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- Demolition of the Water Street Parking Garage in Binghamton began Monday morning.

Boscov’s department store said Water Street will now be free parking on either side of the road. The new parking lot locations will be available until the demolition and construction of the new garage are completed.

The parking garage will provide the department store with easy-to-use parking. The department store is reminding customers to use different parking locations during its construction.

Customers are free to park at either the Hawley Street or State Street parking garages. Free surface-level parking will be available in the lot next to Hawley Street’s garage.