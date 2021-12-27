Advertisement

State opens vaccination site in Schuyler County

Vaccination card
Vaccination card(MGN / Cropped Jernej Furman / CC BY 2.0)
By Matthew Benninger
Published: Dec. 27, 2021 at 11:13 AM EST|Updated: 7 hours ago
WATKINS GLEN, N.Y. (WBNG) -- Another state-sponsored vaccination site is coming to the Southern Tier.

Governor Kathy Hochul announced the state will open up a vaccination site in Schuyler County. The site will be located at 1108 North Franklin St. in Watkins Glen, N.Y. The site will be open from Monday to Saturday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

It will begin operating on Dec. 29 but appointments can be made starting Monday. You can make an appointment by following this link.

Hochul opened a vaccination site in Johnson City on Dec. 16. That site is open from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Saturday at the former Davis College on Riversdie Drive.

