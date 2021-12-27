Sword-wielding suspect shot, killed by State Police in Herkimer County

DOLGEVILLE, N.Y. (WBNG) -- New York State Police said a suspect was killed after a confrontation with troopers on Christmas Eve.

According to a news release, State Police shot and killed 24-year-old Carson Dobson. He was shot by Trooper Andrew Gorinshek.

Police said Gorinshek, Trooper Jennifer Greenwood and a member of the Dolgeville Police Department responded to a report of a domestic stabbing at 203 Mers Way in Dolgeville.

An investigation revealed that Dobson broke into a home and stabbed a victim several times before leaving the scene. Police found Dobson a short distance away from where the stabbing occurred.

Police said Dobson was carrying a knife and a sword and refused to drop them. He was then tased by all three officers, authorities said, but he continued to move toward them threatened them.

Dobson was then shot by Trooper Gorinshek and died at the scene, authorities said.

Police noted the initial victim was taken to the hospital and is expected to be okay.

The stabbing and officer-involved shooting are being investigated.

This is the second officer-involved shooting for the New York State Police within a week. Police shot and killed 24-year-old Mark A. Beilby, who was armed with a knife, in the Village of Unadilla on Dec. 23.

The Office of New York Attorney General Letitia James is investigating both shootings.