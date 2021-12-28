Advertisement

Advocated blood transfusion bill signed into law, announcement expected

Travis Flanagan and his family.
Travis Flanagan and his family.(WBNG 12 News)
By Matthew Benninger
Published: Dec. 28, 2021 at 10:53 AM EST|Updated: 7 hours ago
BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- State Senator Fred Akshar, Assemblywoman Donna Lupardo and Assemblyman Joe Angelino will announce a bill that was signed into a new law that will allow medical helicopters in New York to carry and transfuse blood products while patients are flown to hospitals.

They will join local advocate Travis Flanagan who lost both of his legs in a farming accident. Flanagan is from Greene, N.Y.

A spokesperson for the Office of State Senator Fred Akshar said, “Travis dedication to using his tragedy to enact positive change was instrumental in propelling this bill forward to help save lives.”

The announcement will be held at 2:30 p.m. Wednesday at the State Office Building in Binghamton.

12 News will cover the news conference and stream the announcement.

