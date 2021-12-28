Ahead of New Year’s Eve, local health experts weigh in on safe gathering practices

ENDWELL (WBNG) -- Local health experts have their eyes on the next holiday, which is New Year’s Eve. It’s another opportunity for residents to congregate in back-to-back holiday settings.

“We’re pretty concerned that we’re going to see an increase in exposures and disease through both holidays,” says Dr. Eric Lorraine over at Endwell Family Physicians.

However, the experts from the Broome County Health Department and Endwell Family Physicians 12 News spoke with don’t expect the public not to celebrate.

“Take precautions and think of ideas that might be in a little safer setting. Maybe something outdoors where people can be spread out,” says Director of Clinics Susan Medina at the Broome County Health Department.

Prior to heading to the destination, both advise to take a Covid-19 test. Medina advises a user to test within 24 hours of the social gathering.

“If you’re positive, stay away,” says Dr. Lorraine. “... The proximity to Christmas here adds to the risk that you’re not going to know you’re sick until New Years and then spread at that event.”

12 News asked Medina about what she would describe as the ideal gathering situation. She says its an event small in size where everyone attending is vaccinated, boosted, and has done a test recently with a negative Covid-19 result.

If a testing result comes back positive, be sure in inform the health department.