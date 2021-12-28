Advertisement

Broome County reports increase in overdoses

(wpta)
By WBNG Staff
Published: Dec. 28, 2021 at 3:30 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
(WBNG) -- The Broome County Health Department said it received reports of increased overdoses during the past week.

The Broome County Opioid Awareness Council said it is encouraging anyone who uses drugs recreationally or daily should practice harm reduction strategies and to not use drugs alone. It also recommended having a Narcan kit, use fentanyl test strips and call 911 if you are at the scene of an overdose.

Narcan training, in person and virtually, are offered at the Addiction Center of Broome County, Helio Health, Southern Tier AIDS program, Truth Pharm and UHS. The health department said people can also visit their pharmacy and use the Naloxone Co-payment Assistance Program without a prior prescription from a medical provider.

For more information on Narcan training, follow this link.

