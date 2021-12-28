Light snow and some wintry mix tonight

Tonight: Cloudy with light snow. 1-3″ of snow possible. Sleet or freezing rain possible. Any ice accretion will be less than 0.05″. Precipitation tapers west to east after midnight. Low: 28-33

Wednesday: Cloudy. Slight chance of a sprinkle or shower. High: 37-43

Forecast Discussion:

Another fast-moving disturbance moves into and through the area tonight. Light to moderate snow arrives in the evening. After about 10pm some wintry mix including sleet or freezing rain could develop, especially near and south of the border. Snow accumulations range from 1-2″ with the possibility of 3″ in a few spots that might see steadier snow for a bit longer. Lows drop into the upper 20s to low 30s. Any ice accretion will be very light; less than 0.05″. Any untreated surfaces could be slick.A quiet midweek period is coming with mainly dry weather Wednesday.

LIGHT TO MODERATE SNOW (WBNG)

STEADIEST SNOW TAPERS (WBNG)

SNOW AND WINTRY MIX TAPERS (WBNG)

A CHANCE OF WINTRY MIX FOR EVERYONE (WBNG)

Thursday has trended drier with recent guidance so we’ve dropped precipitation chances to 30% for the time being. Any precipitation would be rain or snow.

We head into the new year with a mainly dry New Years Eve, but a large and powerful low pressure should arrive for Saturday bringing unseasonably mild weather and rain. Highs could climb into the mid 50s in some spots, but for now we’re calling for a high of 50. Sunday the storm moves east and the transition back to winter comes with a sharp temperature drop Sunday morning as the cold front moves in. Rain and snow is possible. Temps overnight into Monday morning will drop into the teens.