Advertisement

NY continues to overhaul elections with latest absentee ballot, early voting reforms

Pictures of a polling location in Anchorage during an election.
Pictures of a polling location in Anchorage during an election.(Alaska's News Source)
By Josh Rosenblatt
Published: Dec. 28, 2021 at 5:27 PM EST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WBNG) -- State election experts tell 12 News they’re hopeful some of the problems we saw in the NY-22 Congressional race in 2020 will never be seen again after the latest in a series of reforms.

Gov. Kathy Hochul (D) recently signed four bills into law that tackle New York’s election systems and make what supporters call much needed upgrades.

Three of the bills focus on making it easier for New Yorkers to vote: increasing the number of early voting sites, creating an online absentee ballot application portal, and introducing a ballot tracker so voters know whether their vote has been counted.

The early voting expansion in particular supporters told 12 News will have a huge impact across the state.

“As this reform continues to grow in New York State, and people still want the ability to do an in-person option instead of an absentee ballot, especially with Prop 4′s failure, and we’re still going to have an excuse-based absentee for the foreseeable future, (early voting) is just as important,” said Dustin Czarny, the Democratic elections commissioner for Onondaga County as well as the Dem Caucus Chair for the NYS Elections Commissioner Association.

Finally, the last bill will force absentee ballots to be opened and processed as they are received; currently, this does not happen until a week after Election Day at the earliest.

State Senator Michael Gianaris (D, Queens), who wrote the early voting and absentee ballot counting bills, told 12 News Tuesday while this has been a problem for a while, the NY-22 really brought the issue into a national spotlight.

“I’m hopeful with the recent changes there will be no more NY-22s,” he said with a smile.

This change will allow absentee ballot results to be reported on Election Day instead of multiple weeks after.

As for where New York goes from here, Gianaris mentioned the overall structure of the state’s various BOEs as the next major point of emphasis.

Most Read

Demolition of Water Street Parking Garage begins
Sword-wielding suspect shot, killed by State Police in Herkimer County
Vestal Town Board Supervisor, John Schaffer, said the amount to be paid to Butler is an...
Vestal Town Board approves severance package worth over $229,000 for outgoing police chief
Binghamton High School entrance.
Group seeks to bring ‘Dads on Duty’ to Binghamton area, BHS encourages mentors to step forward
Fire crews say after they extinguished the fire, they saw there was very little left of the...
No survivors found after plane crashes in Calif. neighborhood

Latest News

Christmas Tree Recycle Spots
Christmas Tree Recycle Spots
Snow and Fire Hydrants
Snow and Fire Hydrants
Trees are already being collected at the DEC office in Kirkwood.
Here’s where you can recyle your Christmas tree
Southern Tier Tuesdays grant recipient
Southern Tier Tuesdays: The Southerntiersmen Chorus awarded $2,000 grant