Vestal Fire Dept. is asking you to keep hydrants near your home clear of snow, ice

VESTAL (WBNG) -- The Vestal Fire Department is reminding residents to keep fire hydrants clear of snow.

In a Facebook post, the fire department asked the community to keep fire hydrants by your home clear of snow and ice at least 3-feet from all sides of the hydrant.

The department also asked residents to clear a path from the hydrant to the street.

“We know we have been lucky so far this winter season, but just remember that when the big one hits, we need your help in keeping the hydrants in your neighborhood clear of snow,” the department wrote on Facebook. “Vestal Fire appreciates that for sure!”