Vestal Town Board approves severance package worth over $229,000 for outgoing police chief

VESTAL (WBNG) -- The Vestal Town Board approved a severance package worth $229,250.92 for Police Chief John Butler in a special meeting held Monday, Dec. 27.

Many people in the community were concerned about the large sum of money going to Butler and felt blindsided by the board’s urgency to make a decision.

Vestal resident and member of Citizens for a Better Broome, Thomas Mooney, said he still has many questions about the details of the severance package. He said he feels the town board isn’t being open and transparent with the community.

“I want to keep a positive attitude about it. I’m a big supporter of the police department,” said Mooney. “I have friends and neighbors that are retired policemen, and they don’t quite understand it either. To be honest with you, it’s just a big mystery. We don’t understand what’s going on or why, and I wish we could’ve got more time.”

According to the separation agreement, the town will also pay Butler the remainder of his salary for 2021 and cover 100% of his health insurance premium for him and his wife.

Vestal Town Board Supervisor, John Schaffer, said the amount to be paid to Butler is an accumulation of money he is owed for his retirement, longevity and vacation time.

Due to the confidentiality of the contract, neither Schaffer or Butler were able to comment on the details of the separation agreement.