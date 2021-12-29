Activity stations, group reading teach children about Kwanzaa

BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- Kwanzaa is observed every year from Dec. 26 to Jan. 1.

In recognition of the celebration, The Discovery Center hosted activity stations to bring awareness to the principles and values associated with Kwanzaa.

“I hope that they can learn about other cultures and different holidays that we as a community celebrate,” said Nikki Restino with the Broome County Urban League.

Geri Kolb, an attendee, had her grandkids come to check it out today, Dec. 28.

“They’re very culturally diversified and I just like to keep that up as they grow older so that they are aware of the other people around them,” said Kolb.

As a learning tool, children were read a book, they could participate in a Kwanzaa scavenger hunt, a terminology matching game, beading with Kwanzaa colors, and a friendship chain.

“We always have celebrated Kwanzaa as long as I have been employed here,” said the School Programs and Art Enrichment Coordinator, Jessica Petrylak, with The Discovery Center. “Offering children programming that is maybe not something they celebrate, a holiday that maybe they don’t celebrate is important just for them to know and be aware of what goes on that maybe they don’t experience.”

Petrylak hopes the children had fun and feel closer to their community through the learning experience.

The Discovery Center said this is part of a week-long collaboration with local non-profits to create programming for the visitors.

The Dec. 28 event featured the Broome County Urban League.