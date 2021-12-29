Chenango Greenway Conservancy acquires Old Stone Quarry

NORWICH, N.Y. (WBNG) -- It’s been almost a year since the Chenango Greenway Conservancy, a non-profit organization consisting of volunteers, made an effort to acquire the old Stone Quarry on the outskirts of Norwich.

Now, the property has been officially purchased and Vice-Chairperson for the organization Chris Olds says they have big plans.

“This gives us the ability to provide a public park type area for people right close to town so now they can go hike there, bird watch and enjoy the view and have a be a park” he told 12 News.

Olds said it has taken time and donations for them to get to where they are now.

“Obviously creating good access points maybe comfort stations in properly designed trails takes additional money so we raised about $230,000 so far and we’re looking to continue to raise another $70,000 so that we can do those things,” Olds said.

With this purchase, also comes a certain amount of history. The Quarry has deep ties to Norwich and the surrounding area.

“It’s a bluestone quarry and it’s kind of been out of service for quite some time there are lots of bluestone buildings in the city of Norwich and within the region and there’s a lot of stone that came out of the quarry.”

Olds says above all, he is excited to finally see the property become a park and welcome people to enjoy it legally.

“It’s always been one of those Norwich lore things let’s go to the quarry or we hiked at the quarry just because there’s a fantastic view it kind of was a place to go back in the day and just everyone else about it it’s always a cool place to go,” he said.