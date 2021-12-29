Advertisement

Financial Tip: 2022 economic outlook

By Steph Shtoyko
Published: Dec. 29, 2021
(WBNG) -- In this week’s Financial Tip RJ Barber of Vision’s Investment Services discusses the 2022 economic outlook.

“As the U.S. economy moves more to mid-cycle our 2022 forecast is for 4.0-4.5% GDP growth,” Wealth Management Advisor RJ Barber said. “While a slowdown from 2021 it’s still a very solid number. We expect inflation to tame from current levels to a little above 3.0% with core inflation numbers lower although it may still be on an upward trajectory the early part of the year.”

